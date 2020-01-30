Donald Fell, a notorious murderer, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in the 2000 killing of Rutland resident Terry King as part of a drug-fueled rampage, was awarded a new trial after lawyers showed that one of the jurors in the original trial did not follow the rules by visiting the scene of the crime independently of the rest of the jury.
The conviction was overturned in 2014, and a new trial ordered.
Police said Fell and an accomplice had kidnapped King, a North Clarendon grandmother, as she arrived at Price Chopper for work in downtown Rutland in November 2000. The pair were looking for a way to leave Rutland after killing Fell’s mother, Debra Fell, and her friend, Charles Conway, with knives. Using a shotgun, they kidnapped King, drove her to upstate New York and beat her to death, then went to breakfast at a fast-food restaurant nearby.
After several years of pre-trial preparations for his second trial, Fell — who had been serving time in Terra Haute, Indiana, while awaiting his execution — was returned to the northeast in expectation of the beginning of his second trial. His accomplice in the killings had killed himself in prison, and because Vermont does not have the death penalty, the case was being brought in federal court.
But before the trial could begin, on Sept. 28, 2018, Fell agreed to plead guilty to carjacking and kidnapping, avoiding the death penalty, but receiving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release. Prosecutors said the deal came at the behest of the U.S. Attorney General.
King’s family spoke at the announcement of the deal, expressing their disgust at the result. “This plea deal is absolutely not what we wanted for an outcome. I’m not sure I understand how we got from the death penalty to life in prison with no parole or any more appeals. The only thing that comes to mind is a complete breakdown of our justice system in multiple ways,” said King’s sister, Barbara Tuttle.
