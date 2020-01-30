After more than a decade of planning, studies and opposition, the Vermont Air National Guard took delivery in 2019 of the first two of 20 F-35 fighter jets based at the South Burlington airport.
Despite concerns by some about their noise and what opponents feel is the unproven safety record of the aircraft, by year’s end the guard had received a total of five of the aircraft.
“Bringing the F-35 to Vermont secures our future for decades, and our country needs this airplane,” said Col. David Smith, the commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, on the day the first two planes arrived.
In its 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, which is distributed by the Department of Defense, the Trump administration lists the F-35 in its nuclear bomber fleet.
The F-35’s appearance in the posture review is the first time a single-pilot fighter has been so designated. “That makes the F-35 completely different from the F-16 or any earlier nuclear-wired fighter. Numerous high-level Defense Department officials have elaborated on the role that the F-35 will play in regional nuclear deterrence, that is, in so-called ‘small’ nuclear wars,” according to former Air Force Colonel Rosanne Greco, a CANBVT member and vocal opponent of the F-35.
While there has been no public announcement that nuclear bombs would be housed in Vermont, the jets that carry them would be. The imminent threat, critics told lawmakers and the congressional delegation, can be compared to a gun and bullets: A gun is the delivery system for bullets; the F-35 is the delivery system for a bomb. That makes the F-35 a target to be eliminated.
Greco stated in her recent testimony to lawmakers, “because of the F-35’s stealth technology and the accuracy of its B61-12 (nuclear) bomb, the F-35 is being considered a first-strike nuclear weapon.”
Meanwhile, neighbors around the airport remain concerned about the noise the jets make taking off and flying into the area. The concerns about quality of life being raised around Burlington are ongoing, as are claims property values have dropped and the real estate market has been hurt.
