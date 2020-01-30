Between a slow response to the recession that forced more Vermonters (including many in the middle class) to give up their homes, and a drought of affordable housing statewide, there has been a measurable uptick in homelessness. Vermont also boasts the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, which means finding a job that provides a livable wage here is equally daunting.
These factors have manifested themselves in crowded shelters (many having to accommodate more families), as well as higher demands on food shelves. In addition, many individuals around the state have reported to local officials their concerns over panhandlers anchored in high-traffic areas.
At a local level, several Vermont communities, in kind, have been offering more shelter space and initiatives toward providing services. A few communities have found themselves under the watchful eye of advocates for the homeless, like the American Civil Liberties Union. These communities have sought to attempt to regulate panhandling and the growing presence of homeless individuals; such regulations are discriminatory, violating civil rights and the First Amendment.
While state and local officials have been trying to address the broader issue of homelessness by finding more ways to provide housing, the state has found itself facing a growing crisis, and has been attempting to build policy (and places to live) at a rate it never expected.
