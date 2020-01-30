On Aug. 7, 2015, Jody Herring, of Barre, killed Department for Children and Families worker Lara Sobel, 48, and three relatives — cousins Rhonda Herring, 48; Regina Herring, 43; and her aunt, Julie Falzarano, 73. Herring killed Sobel outside the DCF offices at Barre City Place. Police said Herring killed her family members at a Berlin farmhouse earlier that day, although their bodies were not discovered until the following day. It was Vermont’s first mass shooting in decades.
Herring pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in July 2017. In November, she was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In 2019, she appealed her life sentence, which was rejected by the Vermont Supreme Court.
The Herring case has had widespread implications for Vermont.
First, a security review was done for every state building. In many cases, state employees were relocated, or put in offices behind locked doors or glass enclosures. New safety protocols were put into place, especially for social workers and other state employees required to do home visits. Second, it restarted a statewide debate over gun control, which later became more prominent after other mass shootings at schools around the nation. Third, the case proved to be a test on the insanity defense. Fourth, because Herring’s motive in the killings centered on having one of her children taken from her by the state, officials sought recommendations for how to better provide social service help to a growing number of Vermonters — many of whom were having children removed from their homes. Those reviews are ongoing.
As an aside, the Washington County State’s Attorney at the time of the shooting deaths eventually resigned because of them. Scott Williams stepped down in early 2018. Williams had been on medical leave since November 2017, saying he was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. Williams was on the scene when Herring shot Sobel.
