For much of the decade, various lawmakers and lobbyists were pushing for the legalization of marijuana in Vermont. Until late in the decade, those various attempts were extinguished. The first win for the cannabis lobby was in 2004, when medicinal marijuana use was passed by the legislature.
In the meantime, in 2012, Colorado became the first state in America to legalize recreational cannabis when Amendment 64 was passed there by voters via ballot initiative. Retail marijuana sales began in January 2014, and the state has never looked back. In turn, Vermont lawmakers wanted to study the Colorado model, especially with an eye toward taxation, before it took any further steps toward legalization.
On Jan. 22, 2018, Vermont became the first state to legalize adult use of marijuana through legislation rather than a ballot measure. Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed H.511, which legalized recreational consumption, possession and home cultivation of cannabis starting July 1, 2018.
Despite passing possession and cultivation laws, legislation for commercial sale and taxation of recreational cannabis has not been established — although it appears that a bill to legalize marijuana sales will be approved in the near future.
According to the law, adults 21 years old and older are allowed to possess up to one ounce of marijuana. Medicinal-marijuana patients will continue to operate under its ruling, separate from H.511. These patients are allowed to possess up to two ounces of usable cannabis.
Vermont marijuana laws do not allow for the commercial sales of cannabis in the state unless the person is a medical-marijuana cardholder. In this case, medical patients can purchase what amounts to two ounces of marijuana products.
In the meantime, the sale of hemp and CBD products has taken off statewide.
At the close of the legislative session in 2019, lawmakers were on the cusp of creating a retail cannabis system but failed to get it to a vote. Lawmakers have vowed to take the bill up this session.
