The legacy of Vermont’s manufacturing past reared its head in Bennington when testing revealed dangerous levels of PFOA, an industrial chemical used in the production of Teflon equipment and other materials, in multiple wells in North Bennington.
The discovery in February 2016 prompted a pledge from then-govenor Peter Shumlin to aid localities in remediating the issue, as local residents were ordered to drink bottled water, and avoid using their tap water to brush teeth, cook or water pets.
The parent company found to be the source of the contamination agreed to an initial $20 million settlement with the state in the most significantly impacted areas around its former facility. In many public meetings, representatives of Saint-Gobain, the parent company of the culprit ChemFab manufacturing plant that operated in Bennington from 1968 to 2002, told the public they had been unaware of the contamination, but would work to help local residents replace their water supplies.
Following this revelation and further testing, several other sites around the state were found to be contaminated by similar chemicals, with the source often suspected to be firefighting foam used at local airports.
As the decade closed, the state finalized an additional $50 million to $60 million settlement with the company which would complete the work of restoring clean drinking water to every affected resident by extending municipal water lines to almost 500 affected homes and businesses, drilling new wells in some cases, and do other remediation.
In general, local residents found the state response to be good, and were grateful to officials and elected representatives. Meanwhile, they pursued a civil lawsuit against Saint-Gobain, seeking damages, and the state announced widespread testing for PFOA-type chemicals across the state.
