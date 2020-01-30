Over time, Vermont has had very few police shootings compared with other states. But in the span of just under two years, our state’s capital city fell prey to two incidents — both of which were found to be justified.
What made both of them notable, however, was that the victims were known to police, both happened in public, and both victims were carrying BB guns that were made to look like handguns.
After a bank robbery in January 2018, Nathan Giffin, who had grown up in Montpelier, fled a credit union, crossed Bailey Avenue and began walking down the public bike path that runs behind Montpelier High School, where he had graduated years prior. The incident unfolded for about an hour midday; school was in session. Giffin was soon confronted by police, who made various attempts to de-escalate the situation. When Giffin made overtures he might aim his gun at police, he was shot several times. He died shortly after. Following an investigation, no police were charged in the incident. It was later revealed Giffin was suffering from an opioid addiction and had robbed the bank in order to pay for drugs.
Then in August 2019, police responded at 5:04 a.m. to reports that a man with a knife had attempted to enter another man’s residence at nearby Pioneer Apartments before leaving the area, police said. Two responding police officers saw a man, later identified as Mark Johnson, running away from the apartment complex and carrying what appeared to be a handgun. Again, police said officers repeatedly asked Johnson to drop the gun and attempted to de-escalate the situation, offering to get help for Johnson. The victim then climbed onto the railing of the bridge and raised the pistol in the direction of the officers and he was shot with a patrol rifle, striking Johnson. Following an investigation, the officer was not charged. It was well known in the community Johnson suffered from mental illness.
Both cases generated discussion around the state on a variety of topics, including mental illness, addiction, more training for police on non-violent methods of disarming individuals in dangerous situations, as well as revisiting de-escalation techniques. Montpelier’s police department is a leader in the state in receiving those trainings, and has successfully used them several times.
In an incident in Rutland late last year, police shot and killed Christopher Louras, after Louras apparently killed his cousin in Salisbury and then returned to Rutland, where he fired shots into the Rutland Police Department on Wales Street and then fled to a nearby Amtrak terminal, where he was later located and confronted by police. The motive for the cousins’ deaths remains under investigation.
