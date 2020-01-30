In the last decade, Vermont suffered several high-profile race-related issues.
The state, which is nearly 96% white, is only second behind Maine in lacking diversity. As crises around globe created a flood of refugees, Vermont made bold attempts to welcome displaced families from other nations, but like other places in the nation, those efforts became highly politicized, and some Vermont communities became divided on the issue and lightning rods for controversy.
At the same time, hate crimes against people of color also began to escalate. Among them: leaflets and propaganda were being left in public libraries and at public monuments; graffiti and incidents of targeted vandalism were reported; threats were being made to individuals, including Kiah Morris, a person of color who served as a member of the Vermont legislature. She resigned, citing the escalating threats being made against her and her family.
At the same time, social justice organizations statewide were trying to come together to raise awareness about race relations in Vermont and elsewhere.
The Montpelier school district was the first in Vermont (and the nation) to allow the Black Lives Matter flag to be flown outside a public high school. It followed a yearlong campaign by members of the school’s student Racial Justice Alliance due to concerns about “systemic racism” in the school system. The school board supported the students’ request to fly the flag and address the issue.
Other Vermont schools followed suit, but were met with objections, stating that schools allowing the flag to be flown were making themselves potential targets of hate crime and potential violence against students and school employees.
Fortunately, the rise of racism in Vermont has led to the mobilization of a growing number of both education and support networks and education efforts. However, police continue to report an increase in the number of hate crimes against people of color.
