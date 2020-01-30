The news broke with rumors of a heightened police presence at Fair Haven High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 — the day after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. Soon police and school administrators revealed that a troubled student at the school had told an acquaintance of his admiration for the shooter in Parkland, and his intention to carry out a similar shooting in Fair Haven.
The friend told authorities, who alerted the school and then arrested Jack Sawyer, a teen with a troubled history. Sawyer’s journals, which were submitted as part of the affidavit, revealed an extensive and detailed obsession and plan to cause “mass casualties” at the school, which started with his legal purchase of a shotgun at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland.
Initially charged with four felonies, Sawyer’s lawyers argued that he had done nothing illegal — that it was not a crime to simply talk about a crime, and he had not actually attempted to carry out the shooting. The state Supreme Court agreed, and the felony charges were dropped, leaving two misdemeanor charges. Sawyer was later released into a residential treatment facility, and will remain under supervision of the Department of Corrections and the Department for Children and Families until he turns 22.
The relief and horror at the narrowly avoided tragedy spread throughout the state, and sparked a change of heart in Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who said the news of the near miss “jolted” him. Scott quickly worked with Democratic leaders in the Legislature to pass the first new gun regulations in Vermont’s modern history — Acts 92, 94 and 97. The laws require background checks for gun transactions between non-family members, and banned the import of new magazines holding more than 10 rounds for rifles, or 15 rounds for handguns, and make it easier to take firearms from someone considered an extreme risk for violence.
At the time that legislation was being considered, hundreds of individuals turned out for pro-gun demonstrations, and then later denounced (and threatened) Scott for signing the legislation into law.
