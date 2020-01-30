A crowning achievement for the Vermont State House took place in 2018, with the ascension of a third rendition of the statue, Agriculture, to grace the golden dome of the State House.
It was the culmination of a six-month, $2 million restoration of the dome that included re-gilding with 24-carat gold, repainting the rotunda and the carving of a new statue that symbolizes the state’s agrarian economy.
The new statue was a reinterpretation of the 1858 original designed by Brattleboro native Larkin Mead, which was carved by fellow Brattleboro native Johann Henkel. It lasted 80 years before wood rot required a replacement, provided in 1938 by Sergeant-at-Arms Dwight Dwinell and two other local woodcarvers, which became known as Ceres, for the Roman goddess of agriculture and fertility. It lasted another 80 years before it also rotted and needed replacement.
Calais woodworker Chris Miller carved the new statue based on a clay model by model maker Jerry Williams, of Barre Sculpture Studios. Made of mahogany from Honduras, the wood is disease- and water-resistant, and with careful maintenance is expected to outlast its pine predecessors.
The statue was hoisted in place at a well-attended public celebration Nov. 30. Earlier the same month, Gov. Phil Scott named Miller and Williams winners of the 2018 Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.
The months-long achievement was followed by national media throughout the restoration process.
Over the decade, other improvements and restoration efforts have been made in and around the State House, overseen by its curator, David Schutz.
