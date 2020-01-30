The image in the April 10, 2014, edition of Rolling Stone showed a flannel-clad man in front of the background of a sugarbush, injecting something into his arm, on the exterior of a standard Vermont maple syrup canister. It was not the image the state tourism department wanted to project, but sadly was a representation of the crisis that was hitting home so hard that Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin famously devoted his entire 2014 State of the State address to the opioid addiction problem.
“In every corner of our state, heroin and opiate drug addiction threatens us,” Shumlin said in the speech, saying, “it has now grown into a full-blown heroin crisis.”
The crisis — which had its roots in the over-prescribing of opioid pain medication in the late 1990s and early 2000s — led to the rise of heroin as a cheaper and more readily available substitute for the expensive, illicit prescription meds. It was not news in Vermont, but Shumlin’s focus on it drew national attention and dozens of visits to the state from national and international media. They found Vermont was not unlike many other rural places in the U.S. — seeing a staggering rise in opioid-related deaths and related crime.
These problems hit terribly close to home in Rutland on the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2012, when teenager Carly Ferro was leaving her job at a discount food store, while her father waited outside to pick her up. A young man with a criminal record involving huffing from an aerosol can, passed out at the wheel and sent his vehicle speeding into Ferro’s dad’s car. Pinned against the building by the impact, Ferro died from her injuries. The life taken so soon — while far different from the many overdose deaths, still a symptom of the problem — became a rallying cry for the city in the fight against opioids, heroin and addiction. Rutland launched an intra-community effort called Project Vision, which sought to face the addiction problems with the involvement of the entire community, not just the police.
Recognition of the crisis has led to changes in the law around addiction, the development of “hub and spoke” treatment networks across the state, and much more open assessment of the crisis. Statistics show there have been steady increases in overdose deaths from opioids, and synthetic opioids like Fentaynl. Likewise, Vermont still has a high number of citizens who are regularly prescribed opioids as painkillers. The depths of the impact are profound and remain an ongoing challenge at nearly every level of health-care, public safety and public policy.
