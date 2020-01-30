Early on a Sunday morning in late August 2011, it began to rain, hard. The rain didn’t let up for more than 12 hours, as Tropical Storm Irene worked its way across Vermont over the course of Aug. 28, and into the early hours of the next day.
The storm left a trail of destruction across much of the central and southern regions of the state, with hundreds of miles of roads, dozens of bridges, homes and businesses destroyed, almost a dozen towns in the Green Mountains cut off from outside access, and five lives lost. The state was under-prepared, to the point that the state’s Emergency Operations Center was flooded, forcing the evacuation of personnel to higher ground.
But in the hours and days following the deluge, the resilience and ingenuity of Vermonters shone through, as towns organized rescue crews, support systems and cleanup, while thousands of volunteers rescued neighbors, set up shelters, ferried food, medicine and supplies to people in need, and rapidly restored the state’s infrastructure to something resembling normalcy.
The last of the road repairs were completed in December 2011, after months of bypasses and massive operations in the hardest-hit areas. Many Vermonters would wait more than a year to get compensation from FEMA for homes and property destroyed by high water.
In the years since, the word “Irene,” and the symbolic license plate proclaiming “I Am Vermont Strong” have remained a touchstone for a short period of time when the differences fell away and Vermont’s communities drew closer to overcome a crisis.
The storm changed the way the state organizes for this kind of emergency, prompted a revision of how road and infrastructure repairs are approached, and influenced new development with an eye to the increasing impact of climate change in how the state must prepare.
