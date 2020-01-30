Rapid changes to Vermont’s higher-education landscape began in 2016, with the news that Lyndon State University and Johnson State University would merge into one entity with two campuses as of June 2018. The change — due to declining enrollment and rising costs — was a harbinger of the struggles that hit home in the coming years.
In Poultney, Green Mountain College announced in February 2019 — after a series of closed-door meetings with faculty, staff and students — that it would close after its 157th commencement in May. Saddled with debt and declining enrollment, the small liberal arts institution had consistently ranked as one of the top environmental programs in the country.
The College of St. Joseph in Rutland, a private Catholic institution, announced in March efforts to right its financial ship and find a partner had failed, meaning it would close after commencement in May 2019. A little less than a year earlier, the college board had voted not to close despite accreditation issues and dire financial straits.
And, in Bennington in March 2019, Southern Vermont College also announced its pending closure due to similar issues. Finally, tiny arts-centric Marlboro College announced in the fall of 2019 that it, too, would close due to financial pressures, and be sold to an out-of-state entity.
Students at all four institutions considered teach-out agreements at other colleges, while some programs continued. Marlboro is exploring a merger with Emerson College in Massachusetts, while Castleton University assumed operation of GMC’s Killington School of Resort Management, as well as the nursing program from SVC.
While GMC continued to look for a purchaser as the decade closed out, CSJ was working on relaunching as an innovation hub and incubator dedicated to professional development and certificate programs. SVC had found a buyer for its campus, subject to due diligence. But the state’s remaining colleges faced a challenging and uncertain future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.