Tired of making peach pie, but love fresh peaches? Try these delicious peach crumble bars. This recipe is provided by New England Cooks' co-host Sandy Zielinski.
Recipe
For the crumble:
3 cups of all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup unsalted butter cold
1 egg, slightly beaten
For the peach filling:
5 cups diced peaches (about 7 peeled peaches)
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ cup of all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon of salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon of nutmeg
Instructions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9x13 inch pan. Place a long piece of parchment paper in the bottom of the pan, letting the parchment extend up the two short sides of the pan. (This makes it very easy to remove the bars.)
Mix the crumble and put half on the bottom of the pan.
Mix the peach filling and spread it over the bottom layer of crumble.
Crumble the remaining filling over the peach layer.
Bake for 45 minutes, or until top is slightly brown. Cool and place in the refrigerator to chill before cutting the bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
-- New England Cooks
