Eggs Poached in Tomato Sauce (Shakshuka)
Shakshuka is a staple dish at any Israeli breakfast – whether you're in a restaurant or at home – and it's considered a significant competitor to falafel and hummus for the title of 'best Israeli dish'. ... The dish's name, shakshuka, essentially means 'all mixed up' – and that's what it really is.
Yield: serves 4-6
Ingredients
5 Anaheim chiles or 3 jalapeños, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped
1 small yellow onion, chopped
8 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tbsp. paprika
1 (28-oz.) can whole peeled tomatoes, undrained
8 eggs
1⁄2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley
Warm pita, for serving
1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt, to taste
Directions
Heat oil in a 12" skillet over medium-high heat.
Add chiles and onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown, about 6 minutes.
Add garlic, cumin, and paprika, and cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is soft, about 2 more minutes.
Put tomatoes and their liquid into a medium bowl and crush with your hands. Add crushed tomatoes and their liquid to skillet along with 1⁄2 cup water, reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 20 minutes. Season sauce with salt.
Crack eggs over sauce so that eggs are evenly distributed across sauce's surface. Cover skillet and cook until yolks are just set, about 5 minutes. Using a spoon, baste the whites of the eggs with tomato mixture, being careful not to disturb the yolk.
Sprinkle shakshuka with feta and parsley and serve with pita, for dipping.
-- New England Cooks
