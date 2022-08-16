Recipe is from the Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen.
2 slender medium zucchini
1 clove garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
Salt and freshly grated black pepper, to taste
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Cut the zucchini in half and section into fingers approximately two inches long by 1/2 inch wide.
Heat the butter and oil in large skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the garlic and saute for one minute.
Lower the heat and add the zucchini fingers, tossing to coat them with garlic. Continue tossing until the zucchini fingers are lightly browned and tender but still on the crunchy side.
Add the basil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Toss in the Parmesan cheese.
Turn off the heat and cover the pan for one minute to give the Parmesan a chance to soften.
Serve immediately with an additional grating of black pepper.
