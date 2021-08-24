CHEVRE AND FIELD GREENS SALAD WITH ROASTED GARLIC VINAIGRETTEWhat is chevre? Goat cheese, or chevre, is cheese made from goat’s milk. Goat cheeses are made in a wide variety of styles, from soft fresh cheese to hard aged cheese. This recipe is from former Chef Jeffrey Lang, The Alchemist in Waterbury.
Salad Ingredients
8 oz. mesclun mix
8 oz. baby arugula
1/2 cup toasted walnuts
1/4 cup dried cranberries
2 oz. chevre, crumbled
Vinaigrette Ingredients
1 tablespoon roasted garlic
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Vinaigrette Preparation
Combine roasted garlic, vinegar, salt, and pepper and whisk while slowly adding olive oil.
Salad Preparation
Mix mesclun greens, baby arugula, walnuts, and cranberries.
Dress with vinaigrette and toss.
Top with crumbled chevre.
— New England Cooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.