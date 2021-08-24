CHEVRE AND FIELD GREENS SALAD WITH ROASTED GARLIC VINAIGRETTEWhat is chevre? Goat cheese, or chevre, is cheese made from goat’s milk. Goat cheeses are made in a wide variety of styles, from soft fresh cheese to hard aged cheese. This recipe is from former Chef Jeffrey Lang, The Alchemist in Waterbury.

https://newenglandcooks.com/field-greens-salad-with-roasted-garlic-vinaigrette.html

Salad Ingredients

8 oz. mesclun mix

8 oz. baby arugula

1/2 cup toasted walnuts

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 oz. chevre, crumbled

Vinaigrette Ingredients

1 tablespoon roasted garlic

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Vinaigrette Preparation

Combine roasted garlic, vinegar, salt, and pepper and whisk while slowly adding olive oil.

Salad Preparation

Mix mesclun greens, baby arugula, walnuts, and cranberries.

Dress with vinaigrette and toss.

Top with crumbled chevre.

— New England Cooks

