Box copy:
Boule Bakery
462 Railroad St, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 424-1029
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Prices: Drip coffee is $2.25; espresso drinks start at $3. boule loaf, $6.75; danish, $4.85; cardamom bun, $4.50; various cookies, $2.50; and shortbread, $2.
Boule Bakery beckons from the corner of Railroad and Portland streets in St. Johnsbury. Its large glass front windows amply light an interior that would be equally at home in chic Brooklyn or San Francisco. White subway tile wainscoting is topped by dark gray painted bead board and accented with live-edge wooden counters. And the baked goods —arranged in wicker baskets behind the long counter— are golden brown perfection. Especially noticeable are the round loaves of sourdough boule bread from which the bakery takes its name. But we came for the pastries and they are delectable. We especially enjoyed the cardamom bun, which uses exotic aromatic and sweet cardamom in place of cinnamon for a new, and entirely great, take on a cinnamon bun. The danish flavor the day we visited was strawberry and basil, delicious and reminiscent of the best summer tastes. The bakery’s eclairs and croissants are also very popular.
Darrell and Katey McLaughlin opened the bakery in July 2021and have been busy ever since. In a week, the bakery makes and sells about 1,000 pastries and 300 loaves of sourdough bread. And that’s not including the orders and elaborate custom cakes that are also very popular. In addition, the community is very happy they moved in.
“The response has been incredible,” says Katey.
“Yeah,” says Darrell, “someone thanks us for being here almost every day.”
It’s not hard to see why. The bakery’s atmosphere is serene and friendly. Soft music plays in the background accompanied by cheerful chatter and the foamy hiss of the espresso machine. The smell of fresh baked goods is like a salve to the soul. And, of course, best of all, everything we tried was excellent.
The decor is a combination of Darrell’s, DJ as Katey calls him, modern tastes and her love of antiques. Like well-paired ingredients, the combination works.
Darrell is originally from Danville and Katey is from Rochester, New York. He studied at the exclusive Culinary Institute of America and Katey is mostly self-taught with stints at bakeries in New Hampshire. They’ve moved around a lot, with stops between them in California, Florida, New York and Washington state. Eventually, Darrell was drawn back to Vermont and they began to look for suitable sites to start their own bakery. When they found the space on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury they knew they’d found a home.
Good thing for all of us.
Neil Dunlop, of Marshfield, has visited bakeries in countries all over the world, a fact of which he’s proud and a little embarrassed.
