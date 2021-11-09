This recipe comes from New England Cooks co-host Tony Campos. "I personally love this recipe because it has a kick to it unlike your average Shrimp Cocktail and it’s so easy to make. You will wow your family and guest this holiday season." he said.
Shrimp or prawn cocktail is a seafood dish consisting of cooked prawns served in a glass with cocktail sauce. The dish has vague origins, but most people claim that it was invented by a 19th century miner from California who first used oysters in a glass with a sauce, but the Golden Gate Hotel in Las Vegas was the first to offer a 50-cent shrimp cocktail in 1959. It was served in a tulip glass with cocktail sauce. The cocktail sauce usually consists of ketchup and horseradish or ketchup and mayonnaise. This iconic dish was especially popular from the 1960s to the 1980s.
CAJUN SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Ingredients
1 tablespoon fennel seed
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon star anise
1 tablespoon black pepper
2 tablespoons salt
1 lemon, quartered
Water, enough to cover shrimp
2 lbs. shrimp
Ice
Preparation
Combine all ingredients, except shrimp, into a sauce or soup pot. Bring to a boil.
Drop in shrimp and cook for 1 minute. Turn off heat and allow the shrimp to set in water for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, add ice to broth.
When the broth is cool, remove shrimp and hold in refrigerator until done.
Cajun Cocktail Sauce
1 1/2 cups ketchup
2 tablespoon horseradish sauce
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 good pinch salt
1 teaspoon celery salt
1 lemon, juice only
Makes 2 cups.
-- New England Cooks
