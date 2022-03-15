Chimichurri, a marinade and condiment, is an Argentinian favorite that is loved for its full flavor and complementary abilities. This sauce is the perfect accompaniment for chicken, fish, pasta, sausages, and steaks. And from a health standpoint, chimichurri is loaded with good-for-you benefits, including calcium, carotenes, iron, and vitamins A and C (from the parsley) and calcium, fiber, iron, and vitamins E and K (from the oregano), as well as heart-healthy garlic and the monounsaturated fat found in olive oil, which may help to lower total cholesterol.
Here is a recipe provided by Chef Christoph Wiesenseifen.
Ingredients
1 cup fresh parsley
½ cup fresh Cilantro
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
3 TBS red wine vinegar
2 tsp. ground cumin
Juice from 2 Limes
1 tsp. salt
½ TBS minced garlic
½ TBS hot sauce
2 TBS dried oregano
½ cup diced tomatoes
Preparation
Put all ingredients (except tomatoes) in the blender and blend for 10 seconds or until all ingredients are evenly blended. Fold in tomatoes at the end.
— New England Cooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.