These recipes are provided to us courtesy of Sandy Zielinski, co-host of New England Cooks.
WHITE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE MIX IN A JAR
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 cup white sugar
1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Preparation
Mix together flour, baking powder, and salt in a quart jar. Layer remaining ingredients in the order listed. Press each layer firmly in place before adding the next layer.
Note: Be sure to wipe out the inside of the jar with a dry paper towel after adding the coca powder, so the other layers will show through the glass.
Attach a tag with the following instructions: 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9/13-inch baking pan. 2. Empty jar of brownie mix into a large bowl and stir to blend. Mix in 3/4 cup melted butter and 4 eggs, and mix thoroughly. Bake for 25-to-30 minutes. Cool and cut into 2-inch squares. I’ve attached the labels for your convenience.
BEST EVER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES IN A JAR
Ingredients
1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup white sugar
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Preparation
Same as recipe above with respect to adding ingredients to the jar.
Attach an index card with the following directions: 1. Empty contents of jar into a large bowl. 2. In separate bowl, combine 3/4 cup butter, 2 eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. 3. Beat until creamy and add to dry mixture. 4. Drop by tablespoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet, and bake in a preheated 375 degrees F oven for 8-to-10 minutes.
COUNTRY OATMEAL COOKIES IN A JAR
Ingredients
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup oats
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup chocolate chips (or red and green M&M’s)
1 cup walnuts
Preparation
Same as first recipe with respect to adding ingredients to the jar.
Attach an index card with the following directions: 1. Empty contents of jar into a large bowl. 2. In separate bowl, combine 1 cup butter, 2 eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. 3. Beat until creamy, and add to dry mixture. 4. Drop by tablespoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet, and bake in a preheated 375 degrees F oven for 10-to-12 minutes.
Final assembly
The ingredients are placed in a quart-size Ball jar in whatever order you feel is the most attractive. Cut an 8-inch diameter circle of holiday fabric, place the seal on the jar, and attach a label with decorative ribbon or raffia.
-- New England Cooks
