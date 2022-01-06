Tea is one of the things that helps me get through winter. It might sound boring, but I find a warm mug of tea on a grey winter’s day a welcome comfort to the bitter cold. And the number of unique tea varieties available these days keeps it interesting. It also helps prevent me from drinking so much coffee.
There are some unique tea blends to explore these days, with flavors that range from spicy and smoky to fruity and boozy. I just stocked up for the season from one of my favorite specialty tea shops. But I’ve noticed that even the tea section at the grocery store continues to expand with new options. If you only ever have black or maybe chamomile tea, this winter is an excellent time to experiment with new flavors.
You don’t have to spend a fortune on expensive teas, however. A popular Starbucks drink inspires this honey citrus mint tea recipe that I’m sharing this week. Except you can make it at home, with better ingredients, for much less.
The tea combines honey, orange, lemon, and mint flavors. You start with either dried mint leaves or a mint tea blend. If you grow mint in your garden, it’s excellent for making tea. Just dry the leaves for a few hours in the oven or leave them out in a warm spot for a few days. Store the dried leaves in an airtight jar for up to six months to a year.
I don’t always have dried mint handy, mostly because I always forget to dry some of my own. (I’m putting a reminder in my calendar for next summer right now.) Luckily, dried mint or mint tea is easy to find. Go for loose leaf tea if you see it. I like to buy loose leaf because it tends to be fresher and less wasteful. Plus, there tend to be better options, and it’s often cheaper in the long run. I like a Moroccan mint tea I get from the Rutland Co-op, which is a blend of green tea and mint.
Once you have your mint or mint tea, you steep it with some orange zest. Zest is one of the best ways to get maximum flavor from citrus, even more so than the juice. After steeping for a few minutes, remove the mint and zest and stir in lemon juice and honey. Toss in a slice of lemon or orange before enjoying.
It’s such a simple tea that’s not just comforting but also refreshing. We tend to think of refreshing beverages as something to enjoy in summer when it’s hot. Yet I found the punch of citrus, which is in season this time of year anyway, a much welcomed pick me up in its own way, despite the lack of caffeine. Try some to get you through that afternoon slump. Everything about this tea also makes it perfect for the cold season.
Seeing as this is a simple cup of tea, adapt it to your liking. I use a little more tea than generally suggested and steep it a little longer than usual because I don’t want the mint flavor to get lost under the orange and lemon. Use more or less, depending on how strong a tea you like. Same with the honey, depending on how sweet you like things. The lemon juice makes it tart, so I wanted to balance that out a bit. But you do you.
I have a few thoughts on how to change this up. You can swap the orange zest for lemon and lemon juice for orange or use just one citrus flavor instead of two. On the other hand, grapefruit or lime juice could be interesting. Try this tea as a blend of green and mint, if you like. You can make your own simple blend with equal parts of each. And, of course, this tea is ideal for making into a hot toddy. Just add a splash of whiskey before serving.
Honey Citrus Mint Tea
makes 1 serving
2 teaspoons dried mint or mint tea blend
1 teaspoon of orange zest
½ ounce lemon juice
1 tablespoon honey
orange or lemon slices, for serving
Fill a tea infuser with the mint and orange zest and place it in a mug. Bring 8-12 ounces of water to a boil. Allow to cool for about a minute before pouring overing into your mug over the infuser. Infuse the tea for 5 minutes.
Remove the infuser and stir in the lemon juice and honey. Garnish with a citrus slice and serve.
To make a pot of this tea, multiply all ingredients by the number of servings your tea pot makes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.