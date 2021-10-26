EGG DROP SOUP
Egg drop soup is a Chinese soup of wispy beaten eggs in chicken broth. Condiments such as black or white pepper, and finely chopped scallions and tofu are optional, but commonly added to the soup. The soup is made by adding a thin stream of beaten eggs to the boiling broth in the final moments of cooking, creating thin, silken strands or flakes of cooked egg that float in the soup is egg drop soup healthy? Yes. It's very low calorie and packed with protein. One bowl of soup (about 1 cup) is only 71 calories.
This recipe is provided to New England Cooks by Chef Curtiss Hemm, author or Pink Ribbon Cookbook.
Ingredients
1 1/2 quart chicken broth, organic, low sodium
2 tablespoon corn starch
2 tablespoon water
2 large eggs, separated, whites reserved, yolks discarded
Sea salt, to taste
Black pepper, fresh ground, to taste
Preparation
In a medium saucepot, bring the chicken broth to a boil.
In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and water, and mix well.
Add the cornstarch and water mixture to the boiling broth, and mix well to combine.
Return the broth to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer soup for 5 minutes.
While soup simmers, lightly beat the eggs. Add the egg whites to the soup, and stir to make strands of egg throughout the soup.
Divide the soup into bowls and serve.
Serves 4.
-- New England Cooks
