Fried food is a staple for many Americans, but regularly eating such foods can increase your chance of having a major cardiovascular problem, according to a new study published in the journal Heart.
Here are a few healthier ways you can make your favorite fried foods while getting rid of the fatty consequences, according to Freshly.com:
- Choose your breading: Swap refined flour or bread crumbs for a more nutrient dense alternative, like almond meal or 100% cassava flour. Refined flours are processed in a way that removes key nutrients. Almonds pack nutrients like fiber, magnesium, and vitamin E, which can boost your immune and digestive systems — while still giving you that satisfying coating with a slightly-nutty flavor.
- Try oven frying: Ditch the messy pan of oil for a baker’s sheet in the oven. By oven frying you get to keep the crisp-factor and the flavor of your traditionally fried foods. You’ll also eliminate some of the potentially negative impacts of high-heat cooking.
- Pay attention to your oil: Choose a high-quality, heat stable oil, like a non-GMO expeller pressed canola oil or olive oil over the more highly processed vegetable oils that are often used in frying. Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and may help improve heart health. High-quality expeller pressed canola oil has a higher amount of omega 3 fatty acids, which are important to support the brain, heart, digestion and skin.
Study: Coffee may be good for your heart
A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that a moderate intake of coffee each day could lead to lower mortality and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. In the study — which followed more than 20,000 participants in Italy, aged between 35 and 94 years of age, measuring their coffee intake over an eight-year period — researchers found that by contrast with those who didn’t consume coffee at all, “moderate consumption (3–4 cups/day) … was associated with lower risks of all-cause and, specifically, of CVD (cardio vascular disease) mortality.”
Pistachios are actually fruits. They are the seeds of a fruit (the outer fruit is removed during processing).
