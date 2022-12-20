WOODSTOCK — As the temperature takes a tumble, what better way to quell the wintery chill than with the home-cooked comfort of a hearty stew and fresh-baked bread.
The next installment of the Billings Backyard Workshop Series will feature Cozy Stews & Breads with Chef Emery Gray on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a 30-minute Q & A.
In the Billings Farm & Museum Learning Kitchen, Chef Emery will demonstrate ways to use vegetables and herbs preserved from the Billings Farmstead Gardens to create a cozy and savory meal.
Starting with a broth or stock that can easily be made at home, Chef Emery will discuss layering flavors and introducing ingredients to achieve a hearty texture and delicious results. To accompany the stew, participants will be taken through the stages of baking a loaf of artisan no-knead bread from scratch. The stew and starch combo will be the perfect meal for any day of the winter.
Billings Backyard is a series of workshops designed to teach sustainable living skills to adult participants and is underwritten by a generous grant from the SpringRiver Private Foundation Trust.
Each workshop includes hands-on demonstrations and concrete steps for incorporating these skills into everyday life. The session is $15 per person, $10 for members.
Gray, Farm to Table Manager at Billings Farm & Museum, had a passion for food at a very young age. Seeing the way that people connected through the growing, sharing and cooking of food, inspired her to make a career in the kitchen. She attended The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, earning her associates degree in baking and pastry arts and her bachelor’s in business management. Traveling the country and the world has translated into a deep appreciation for sustainability of local food systems, and all types of outdoor pursuits year-round.
Wearing a face mask is encouraged and very much appreciated in our indoor space. For updated information please visit billingsfarm.org/safety
Billings Farm & Museum, now in its 40th season, is open weekends and select days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb 26.
Find the Special Events Calendar, daily schedules, admission pricing and membership information at billingsfarm.org
