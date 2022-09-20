The word 'quiche' is from the German "Kuchen," meaning cake.
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 cups of shredded Muenster or Cheddar Cheese
Preheat oven 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate
Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in spinach and continue to cook until moisture has evaporated.
Whisk together eggs, salt and pepper in large bowl. Add the cheese and spinach mixture and stir until well blended. Pour into the prepared pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until eggs have set, about 30 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
