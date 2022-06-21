Peppercorn Steak
This recipe comes to us from Chef Paul Lucas of Jessie’s, Hanover, New Hampshire.
Ingredients
4-6 12-oz. New York sirloin steaks
3.5 oz. can green peppercorns, drained
1/4 cup coarse black pepper
4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup soften butter
1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Olive oil
Preparation
Mix the green peppercorns and the coarse black pepper in a food processor.
Lightly coat the steaks in olive oil, then rub each with the peppercorn mixture.
Mix the Dijon mustard, butter, and Worcestershire sauce in a sauce pan over low heat until well blended.
Drizzle over grilled sirloins.
Watch the episode here at https://newenglandcooks.com/paul-lucas-jessie-s-hanover-new-hampshire.html
— New England Cooks
