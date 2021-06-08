Ingredients:
2 teres major steaks (approximately 0.5 lb each)
Kosher salt
Cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup whole milk
2 oz. Maytag blue cheese
2 slices thick-cut bacon (cooked and crumbled)
Instructions:
Season both sides of the teres major steaks liberally with Kosher salt. Refrigerate steaks for 1 hour. Remove steaks from the refrigerator and allow them to come to room temperature. Prepare grill for high-heat cooking, approximately 500°F. Season both sides of the steaks with cracked black pepper and additional salt.
Grill steaks for 4–5 minutes per side until they reach an internal temperature of 130°F for medium rare.
Remove the steaks from the grill and close the grill’s bottom vents to lower the temperature to approximately 350°F.
Place a small skillet on the grill and add the butter. Once the butter has melted, add the flour and stir to make a paste. Add the milk and allow it to come to a boil. Once the sauce has thickened (approximately 2–3 minutes), stir in the blue cheese and crumbled bacon then add salt and cracked black pepper to taste.
A shoulder tender also called beef shoulder petite tender, beef shoulder tender petite roast, bistro filet, teres major steak is a US cut of beef of the teres major muscle from the blade of the shoulder (chuck).
Wine Pairing: Poggio Anima’s Salento Primitivo Lilith (Red, from Puglia, Italy)
— Courtesy of New England Cooks
For more recipes, go to New England Cooks at www.newenglandcooks.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.