SWEDISH APPLE PIEThis recipe for Swedish apple pie was one of those recipes in your recipe book that will make you feel like an accomplished baker. It is perfect for a new baker or someone that wants a no-fuss dessert. This recipe is from my good friend Loreen Abraham
Ingredients
1 stick of margarine or butter, melted
1 large egg
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
4 cups Granny Smith Apples, cored and sliced thin
1/2 cup sugar (brown or white)
2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup cranraisins (optional)
1 tablespoon chopped crystallized ginger (optional)
Preparation
In a sauce pan, melt margarine or butter, let cool 10 minutes.
Add egg, sugar, and flour. Mix well.
In a 10-inch pie plate, slice and core apples. Add nutmeg, cinnamon, sugar, and mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees F for 45-to-50 minutes.
— Courtesy New England Cooks
