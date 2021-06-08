TOKEN CBD COCKTAIL
Ingredients
.75 oz Barr Hill Gin
.75 oz Cynar
.75 oz Yellow Chartreuse
.5 oz raw honey syrup
.5 oz lemon juice
.5 oz lime juice
Shaken and topped with CBD raspberry hibiscus lime seltzer
-- Courtesy of New England Cooks
For more recipes, go to New England Cooks at www.newenglandcooks.com
