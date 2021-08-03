THE BLACK DOOR SPINACH SALAD WITH PEARS, TOASTED ALMONDS, AND BLUE CHEESE IN A WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE

Salad Ingredients

1 pear

½-cup almonds

4 large handfuls spinach

½-cup blue cheese

Salad Preparation

Cut the pear into thin strips.

Toast almonds in a 300 degree F oven for 3-5 minutes, or until golden brown.

Bacon Vinaigrette Ingredients

Half a shallot

¼-cup cider vinegar

¾-cup canola oil

3-oz. bacon

1 sprig thyme

½-teaspoon Dijon mustard

Maple syrup, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Bacon Vinaigrette Preparation

Cook bacon until crispy.

Put in a food processor together with all the ingredients except the canola oil. Include the bacon fat.

Mix until the bacon has turned into small bits.

While the food processor is still running, slowly add oil a little bit at a time.

Warm vinaigrette in microwave, and toss throughout salad mixture.

Serves 4.

— Courtesy of New |England Cooks

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.