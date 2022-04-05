Highland Cattle roast
Their meat is lean, but well-marbled, normally rated as premium beef. Numerous tests in Scotland have shown that Highland Cattle meat is lower in both fat and cholesterol than even chicken. It also is high in iron.
Ingredients
2-4 lb. Greenfield Chuck Roast or Brisket
1 cup ketchup
1/3 cup vinegar, Balsamic or cider
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup maple syrup
1 chopped onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Whole small jalapeno (optional)
1-2 Tbs cornstarch
Preparation
Brown roast in heavy skillet on medium-high heat for 5 minutes each side. Mix all other ingredients except cornstarch in Crock Pot or Dutch oven. Place browned roast into Crock Pot sauce and turn to coat both sides of roast. Cook on low for 8 to 10 hours. Remove roast and pull apart. Mix cornstarch with 3 tsp cold water, stir until lumps are gone. Whisk back into sauce in Crock Pot. Put the beef back into Crock Pot, cook on high for a half-hour.
Serve on rolls, or with crusty bread.
— New England Cooks
