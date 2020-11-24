Conditions 101
How to identify a stress fracture
A stress fracture is a small crack in a bone caused by repetitive force and overuse. Running long distances and repeatedly jumping up and down are common causes.
If you have a condition such as osteoporosis, stress fractures can develop from normal use.
If stress fractures are not allowed to heal properly, they can cause chronic problems. Underlying causes can put you at higher risk of additional stress fractures.
“Stress fractures are most common in the weight-bearing bones of the lower leg and foot,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Track and field athletes and military recruits who carry heavy packs over long distances are at highest risk, but anyone can sustain a stress fracture.”
Signs and symptoms
Pain and tenderness caused by stress fractures can be mild and barely noticeable at first, but they often worsen over time. The pain usually starts at a specific spot and decreases during rest. There might be swelling around the tender area. You should contact your doctor if the pain becomes severe or if you feel pain when resting or at night.
Causes
“Stress fractures often result from increasing the amount or intensity of an activity too quickly,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Bone adapts gradually to increased loads through remodeling, a normal process that speeds up when the load on the bone increases. During remodeling, bone tissue is destroyed (resorption), then rebuilt. Bones subjected to unaccustomed force without enough time for recovery resorb cells faster than your body can replace them, which makes you more susceptible to stress fractures.”
HEALTH STAT
79
Flu vaccination has been associated with a 79% reduction in hospitalizations among people with diabetes, who are at high risk of developing serious flu complications.
NUTRITION STATION
Eat more beets to help lower blood pressure
Beets have many nutritional benefits, including helping lower blood pressure. Here’s a breakdown from Healthline:
Studies suggest that beets have the ability to lower blood pressure by up to 4-10 mmHg in a few hours. This effect seems to be greater for systolic blood pressure (the pressure when the heart contracts), rather than diastolic blood pressure. Raw beets may have a greater effect than cooked beets.
“These blood pressure-lowering effects are likely due to the high concentration of nitrates in beets,” according to Healthline. “Blood nitrate levels remain elevated for about six hours after eating dietary nitrate. Therefore, beets only have a temporary effect on blood pressure.”
More Content Now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.