MONTPELIER — Since the inception of Butterworks Farm in 1976, Jack and Anne Lazor have focused their farming efforts concentrating on organic dairy farming, value-added dairy products, and more recently, climate-smart farming and water quality issues.
From 1979-81, they sold raw milk products, Jack driving products from door to door. When the homemade processing plant practice came on the regulator’s radar, Anne shared with me how helpful the state was in advising how to get licensed. Butterworks first received its milk handlers license in 1984 and has been supplying markets in Vermont and the northeast ever since.
The barn for the cows was built in 1982, originally housing 12 cows downstairs, now with capacity for milking 36-38 cows. Butterworks’ herd has grown from six Jersey cows to a total of close to 80 head, including mature cows and heifers. Presently there are five full-time and six part-time employees divided between the farm and the dairy plant.
When products first hit the store shelves in 1984, they were one of very few brands at a time when yogurt consumption was experiencing an exponential rise.
Folks might remember Cornucopia, Northeast Cooperatives, and Stows Mills trucks delivering their products up and down the East Coast. Stow Mills eventually became United Natural Foods (UNFI) – one of the largest distributors in the USA, supplying Whole Foods and National Cooperatives Grocer’s group of food co-ops. Butterworks yogurt and kefir that go to the North Atlantic Division of Whole Foods is distributed by United Natural Foods.
The advent of Greek yogurt and other emerging brands has since reduced sales in a competitive marketplace. The aggregation and distribution piece is another continued challenge, for farm and food producers in Vermont. Butterworks has significantly decreased their delivery trucks on the road and begun to depend on a diversified set of distributors such as Black River Produce, Vermont Connex, Farmer’s to You, Myer’s Produce, and Pete’s Greens CSA on occasion.
It should be noted that in times of supply fragility, finding solutions for supply chain strengthening is not a surprising Lazor endeavor.
A favorite tidbit about Butterworks Farm is the naming methodology for the cows.
Naming groups range from countries like Morocco and Mexico, or astronomical terms. Herbs like Mustard, (Mother of Dill), and Minty and Melissa (Latin name for Lemon Balm). And of course, Fruits and Vegetables. Apricot had twins Blackberry and Raspberry — with a full sister named Banana. Apple Core had Apple Skin, and there is currently an applesauce in the barn right now.
Many may not know that some cows from Butterworks become cull cows.
In January 2021, some cows will travel to the USDA inspected slaughterhouse Brault’s, in Troy, to be packaged into cuts for retail. Butterworks doesn’t offer meat for sale very often. This will be a rare 100% grass-fed treat. Stay tuned for the waiting list by visiting their social media tag @butterworksfarmvt. (Avocado and Snowball are the only cows headed to Brault’s.)
Story courtesy Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets.
