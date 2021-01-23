Dr. Brady Hellman, DVM, of Large Animal Medical Associates in Westford, Vermont, has shared practical steps relating to occasional reports of infectious diseases on area farms.
How do you stop an outbreak of infectious disease from spreading in your barn?
Dr. Hellman: Some infectious diseases spread through direct contact, others through the ingestion of infected feces, and still others spread through the air in droplets. There are a few key principles you need to know to help keep the infection contained. The infected animals should be kept away from not only healthy animals but also out of heavy traffic areas. This will prevent the spread of disease on equipment and people as they come in close contact with the sick animals.
What about limiting the contact of infectious materials with healthy herd mates?
Dr. Hellman: One to two staff members should be in charge of caring for the sick animals (when in a boarding facility). These persons should be careful to disinfect their hands and shoes after coming into contact with the sick animals. Hand sanitizers work great for hands when soap and water is not readily available. When relevant, manure should also be properly disposed of away from healthy animals to avoid accidental ingestion. It may be necessary to allocate specific equipment to sick animals. This equipment should be disinfected regularly.
If you suspect an infectious disease process at your barn, have your veterinarian out to assess and to properly identify the causative agent. This will help to curtail the best ways to avoid transmission between animals. In some cases, it is helpful to vaccinate in the face of an outbreak.
What is the best way to prevent disease on the farm?
Dr. Hellman: Vaccination is still the most practical and economic way of protecting against infectious diseases (where applicable). Consult your veterinarian to be sure your horse is protected. Visiting horses should be up to date on vaccinations and kept away from permanent residents as much as possible. Horses that have been traveling and are returning to the farm should be isolated and monitored for signs of illness for several days upon returning to the farm. An infectious disease outbreak can be a scary thing. However, by taking the proper steps, the infection can be quickly and effectively contained.
Horse:
HR- 36-48
RR- 8-16
Temp- 99-101.5
Sheep/Goat:
HR- 60-90
RR- 12-20
Temp- 102-103
Llama:
HR-48-60, alpaca- 60-90
RR-10-30
Temp- 99-102
Special thanks to Dr. Brady Hellman of Large Animal Medical Associates in Westford, Vermont. For more information, visit https://www.lamavt.com/.
