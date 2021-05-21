Santa Barbara, on California’s Central Coast, has been called The American Riviera by travelers for nearly a century. Thanks to its Spanish Colonial Revival style, rich heritage, stunning natural beauty and near perfect weather, this destination has a continental vibe that appeals to Hollywood celebrities and first-time visitors alike.
The city is a self-contained paradise between the mountains and Pacific Ocean. Distinctive architecture and lush landscapes evoke the aesthetic of the European Riviera combined with a carefree California spirit.
Visitors often feel swept away by the nostalgia of faded Hollywood glamour and glitz. That’s because Santa Barbara was the original Hollywood. Hundreds of silent movies and early westerns were filmed here. The region is still used as a backdrop for photo shoots, commercials and feature films such as “Sideways,” “The Graduate” and “20th Century Women.”
A good way to get acquainted is by strolling down the milelong State Street Promenade, a 10-block stretch from Sola to Gutierrez streets. This pedestrian walkway exudes a festive, continental atmosphere with restaurants and bars now expanding outdoors into the streets, sidewalks and curbsides.
Art and culture abound in Santa Barbara. Local artists contribute to the public art scene, as in the rainbow-colored Chromatic Gate by Bauhaus artist Herbert Bayer. For more than 50 years, the Santa Barbara Arts & Crafts Show has featured original works for sale from 200 artists every Sunday from 10 a.m. until dusk on Cabrillo Boulevard.
To get a sense of the city, Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Harbor are iconic attractions. The wharf is the West Coast’s oldest working wooden wharf and a beloved local landmark. Here, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center is ideal for families, as is a coastal cruise with Celebration Cruises.
The harbor offers a true slice of the seafaring life. There is a Saturday Fishermen’s Market, and kayaking and paddle boarding are popular seaside activities. A beachside ride along the three-mile Cabrillo Bike Path is a strategic way to see the beaches and Andree Clark Bird Refuge.
Santa Barbara County is a diverse wine-growing region. Taking the Urban Wine Trail is a practical way to visit many of the family-run wineries in the walkable downtown area. The unusual mountain-to-ocean terrain and variety of micro-climates are ideal for growing more than 80 varieties. Santa Barbara is especially known for its Chardonnay, Pinot noir and Syrah.
And then there is Montecito. No other town does low-key luxury or a chic vibe like Montecito, five minutes away. This small community harbors many celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe, and now royalty with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Architectural walks are a convenient way to experience the city’s beauty and vintage charm. Winding cobblestone paseos and sidewalks were made for wandering. The self-guided Red Tile Walking Tour provides a well-curated overview of the distinctive Spanish-style architecture. More than a dozen stops showcase adobe structures and the stunning courthouse where now-U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was married in 2014.
With a year-round growing season, the area’s culinary scene is a taste adventure. The city has half a dozen certified farmers markets where visitors can meet purveyors and savor regional delicacies. When cooking pioneer Julia Child retired to Montecito, the Saturday market was her regular stop. Visit Child’s favorite local haunts using the self-guided map found at sbce.events/julia-child-map.
For newcomers, a citywide tour is recommended. The Santa Barbara Trolley company offers a 90-minute narrated tour of the city. Melissa Hopf is a warm and personable host on her Totally Cali tours. She has extensive knowledge and behind the scenes anecdotes of personalities and places.
For information and a visitors’ guide, contact tourism@santabarbaraCA.com or call 800-676-1266.
Baseball, gangsters highlight
Hot Springs’ history
This beautiful Arkansas city of more than 35,000 residents is known for a multitude of things to do, from peaceful soaking in the mineral waters of the hot springs to taking a quiet hike in the nearby national park. However, the city boasts a not-so-quiet past with a deep history, including Babe Ruth and Al Capone.
Hot Springs is the birthplace of spring baseball, with a historic presence of America’s favorite pastime. Visitors can stand at home plate where Ruth hit his historic home run of 573 feet. The ball landed inside the Arkansas Alligator Farm and was the first more-than-500-foot hit in baseball history, occurring March 17, 1918.
Baseball history began in Hot Springs as a destination for spring training in 1886, when manager Cap Anson of the Chicago White Stockings (now the Chicago Cubs) took his team to a warmer climate for training. The players spent time in the mountain mineral waters. It was thought that the warm springs would “boil out the alcoholic microbes” in the players while getting them in shape for the season. They also hiked the mountains and played baseball.
Other teams began to follow in the White Stockings’ footsteps of training in Hot Springs. Although the famed Whittington Park no longer exists, visitors traveling the Hot Springs Baseball Trail can stand where The Babe and other famed players once stood.
It is easy to follow the baseball trail by downloading the app. In the App Store or Google Play, search “Hot Springs baseball tour” and begin your journey through baseball’s beginnings. Visit hotspringsbaseballtrail.com.
Hot Springs, the city known as America’s first resort, also was where the most infamous of gangsters came to relax and vacation. It is hard to believe as one walks the historic Central Avenue that it was a mecca for gambling, bootlegging and prostitution in the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s. At that time, the street was lined with clubs like the Southern Club and Ohio Club.
The Ohio Club continues to be Arkansas’ oldest bar. The Southern Club is now the wax museum and displays many items from the club’s gambling history. These were two of the places where many left their prints, including Capone, Bugsy Siegel, Pretty Boy Floyd, Bugs Moran, and Bonnie and Clyde.
A great place to learn about the era of illegal acts and visits by gangsters is the Gangster Museum of America. The tour is entertaining and loaded with history. Visitors will travel through a variety of galleries to hear the stories and experience high-tech audiovisuals in the Felony Theater. Take a spin on the roulette wheel from the Southern Club and enjoy the memorabilia from the Hot Springs gangster era. Visit tgmoa.com.
Hot Springs is in the Ouachita Mountains and widely known for its healing springs and Hot Springs National Park. For more information on places to stay, eat and more visit hotsprings.org.
