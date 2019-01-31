Major Prelude & minor mishaps pares Jim Lowe, Arts Editor of the Barre Times Argus and Rutland Herald, with local musician and podcast engineer George Nostrand.
It's Thursday, January 31st and we're taking a quick look ahead at this weekend's Vermont Arts section with Arts Editor Jim Lowe. George Nostrand also gives a quick update on a story he is working on.
Topics include:
- JAG Productions
- Kristina Stykos
- The Juno Orchestra
As well as the Rice Brothers: from VT to L.A.
MP&mm is sponsored by The Sparkle Barn in Wallingford, Vermont.
Major Prelude and minor mishaps is a production of the Rutland Herald and Barre Times Argus.
Questions, concerns or interested in finding out more? Call George Nostrand at 802-774-3036 or email him at: george.nostrand@rutlandherald.com.
