Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 3, Episode 6

In Jim Lowe's absence, George Nostrand gives a quick look at the upcoming Vermont Arts section before switching to an interview with Haley Rickardson, who will be playing with Quinn Bachand Saturday, October 26 at Mount Hollywood Studios.

Facebook event link

