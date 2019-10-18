Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 3, Episode 6

In Jim Lowe's absence, George Nostrand gives a quick look at the upcoming Vermont Arts section before switching to an interview with Haley Rickardson, who will be playing with Quinn Bachand Saturday, October 26 at Mount Hollywood Studios.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In Jim Lowe's absence, George Nostrand gives a quick look at the upcoming Vermont Arts section before switching to an interview with Haley Rickardson, who will be playing with Quinn Bachand Saturday, October 26 at Mount Hollywood Studios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.