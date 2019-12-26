Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 4, Episode 3
Episode notes:
Major Prelude: (00:00 - 05:15)
Arts Editor Jim Lowe talks with podcast engineer George Nostrand about a holiday tradition, noteworthy albums and two performances of Stomp at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.
minor mishaps: (5:37 - 19:00 )
Rutland band Discavus has made a name for themselves playing not only their own funk and fusion music, but by also backing up a number of high profile local bands - now including Krishna Guthrie. Listen to some excerpts from a previous interview that contains two live recordings of Discavus original songs.
Major Prelude & minor mishaps is a production of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
