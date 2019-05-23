Episode notes:
Arts editor Jim Lowe talks about the summer arts guide and what he has lined up for this weekend's edition of Vermont Arts. Whitney Ramage of 77Art is the featured guest on minor mishaps, talking about their second artist-in-residency program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.