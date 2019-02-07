Major Prelude & minor mishaps, the Vermont Arts podcast, is back. This week Jim Lowe runs down his budget of stories, which includes a winter concert by the Vermont Philharmonic, a preview of "The Merchant of Venice" in Plainfield and an opening for a exhibit entitled, "Rutland: Real and Imagined."
Part two features a rebroadcast of an interview George Nostrand did with Nick Grandchamp for one of our pilot episodes.
Let us know what you think. Email George at: george.nostrand@rutlandherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.