Episode notes:
This week on Major Prelude & minor mishaps, Arts Editor Jim Lowe gives a preview of the section, including Weston Playhouse's opening production of "The Phantom Tollbooth," as well as an arts opening titled, "Vulva Epiphanies." George Nostrand sits down with local fusion trio Discavus to discuss the pros and cons of being an instrumental band in Rutland.
Major Prelude: 0:00 - 4:25
minor mishaps: 4:25 - 23:40
Links:
