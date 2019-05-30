Episode notes:
Arts Editor Jim Lowe gives us the run-down of what will be included in this weekend's edition of Vermont Arts, including the future of the arts residency program in Rutland and a preview of the Montpelier ArtFest.
Rutland Herald Staff Photographer Robert Layman drops by to chat about what he's shooting today as well as what it's been like to become the main lens of the Herald.
Subscribe to Major Prelude & minor mishaps on iTunes, find it on our website or our e-newsletters. Questions, comments, suggestions - email podcast engineer and producer, George Nostrand at: george.nostrand@rutlandherald.com.
Thanks for listening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.