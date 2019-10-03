Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 3, Episode 4

This week arts editor Jim Lowe previews the upcoming Vermont Arts section, highlighting a Rutland opera singer, a play by JAG Productions and a Bach Festival in Brattleboro. In the second half of the show, George Nostrand talks with Rutland musician, Andy Lugo about the release of his new single, "Stick and Move."
