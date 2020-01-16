Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 4, Episode 4
Episode notes:
Major Prelude: (00:00 - 7:20)
Jim Lowe talks about upcoming stories, including previews on 10th annual Spice on Snow, the Northern Roots festival in Brattleboro and the performance of King Lear at Northern Stage.
minor mishaps: (7:21 - 33:00 )
George Nostrand speaks with three Vermont artist who are currently exhibiting together and will be having an artist talk this weekend. The exhibit is entitled, "Spilt Milk" and is at Susan Calza's gallery in Montpelier.
Major Prelude & minor mishaps is a production of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
