Major Prelude & minor mishaps

This week, Arts Editor Jim Lowe focuses on a number of visual arts exhibits, as well as a tribute to artist Bill Brauer. On the minor mishaps part of the program, George Nostrand talks with Stacy Harshman and Julie Redington about two plays written by Harshman that are being shown at The Sparkle Barn. 

