Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 4, Episode 2
Episode notes:
Major Prelude: (00:00 - 06:39)
Arts Editor Jim Lowe talks with podcast engineer George Nostrand about music, art and the passing of Dalton Baldwin.
0:45 - Beethoven's 9th Symphony - two performances
3:00 - Richard D. Weis, exhibit "Beyond Words"
3:58 - Dalton Baldwin
minor mishaps: (6:40 - 20:00 )
Over the course of this past year, several artists recorded live at the Rutland Herald's podcast studio. This edition of minor mishaps features songs from four of these artist who share a similar theme.
8:00 - Haze & Dacey, a duo based in Richmond, VA stopped by the Herald on a leg of their summer tour. They performed several songs, including "My Name is June," which is featured in this podcast. Listen to the full podcast on Season 2, Episode 12.
12:05 - Andy Lugo bridges both the Burlington and Rutland music scenes and recently released a single called "Stick & Move." He played an acoustic version of the song for the Season 3, Episode 4 podcast.
15:10 - Mora Smiley recently returned to Vermont and interviewed in September of this year. Here we're featuring her song, "Days of War."
Major Prelude & minor mishaps is a production of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
