Arts Editor Jim Lowe previews this weekend's Vermont Arts section, including comedy, classical music, theater and more. George Nostrand interviews Rusty DeWees, The Logger, who is on his Tiny Town Hall Tour.
Major Prelude with Jim Lowe: 00:00 - 07:42
minor mishaps with George Nostrand: 07:43 - 33:31
