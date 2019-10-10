Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 3, Episode 5
This week reporter Patrick McArdle talks with arts editor Jim Lowe about featuring in the upcoming Vermont Arts section, including The Vienna Boys Choir and the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. George Nostrand also interviews Eric King regarding his new album and business - Groove Street Records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.