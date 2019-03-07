On this week's episode, arts editor Jim Lowe talk about two upcoming Vermont Symphony Orchestra shows as well as some St. Patrick's Day event.
George's guest on minor mishaps is Rutland musician Kris Collett. His band DamnitAll are playing Friday, March 8 at the Hide-A-Way Tavern in downtown Rutland.
